Rabobank suspends 2 FX traders in London - Bloomberg

LONDON Oct 7 Dutch lender Rabobank has suspended two foreign exchange traders in London following an internal investigation into the bank's currency trading practices, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Rabobank, which agreed to pay $1 billion last October to resolve U.S. and European probes into manipulation of the Libor interest rate market, has started a broader review as it seeks to strengthen internal compliance procedures, Bloomberg said.

The two currency traders were not named in the article, and calls and emails to Rabobank's press department went unanswered.

This move comes as more than a dozen regulators around the world investigate whether traders in the world's largest financial market colluded with counterparts at other banks to manipulate benchmark exchange rates.

Around 30 traders have been fired or suspended. No individual or bank, however, has been formally accused of any wrongdoing.

The year-long investigation could see settlements emerge between several banks and the UK authorities before the end of the year, sources have told Reuters. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Louise Heavens)