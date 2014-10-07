BUZZ-View from the buyside: Henderson says euro weakness not to be underestimated

** Henderson Global Investors' Tim Stevenson sees the euro
moving from "being a huge headwind to being a tailwind" for
European companies.
** "The advantage of that for European companies cannot be
underestimated," says Stevenson who thinks the market is
ignoring benefits the weaker currency brings to exporters.
** Euro down 10 pct vs dollar in past 5 months, but
the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, home of big
exporters such as Siemens and Airbus, is
down 3.2 pct over same period.
** "The market is wrong to be too impatient over the ECB
measures," says Stevenson, referring to market's sell-off that
followed the ECB's meeting last week.
** Sees European earnings rising 12 pct next year, helped by
lower euro, lower energy costs, recovering consumer demand.
** Stevenson's Henderson Horizon Pan European Equity Fund
held Deutsche Post, Capita, Roche,
L'Oreal among top holdings as of end-August.
