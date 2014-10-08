BUZZ-Myriad: shares up after posting Q3 rise in msngr chat users

** Shares in Swiss software company Myriad Group rise by as much as 12.6 pct on Wednesday after posting 52 pct rise in msngr chat users in the third quarter.

** The company said registered users for its msngr chat service rose to 102 million in Q3 from 67 million in Q2.

** This is Myriad's fifth consecutive quarterly double-digit percentage rise in its user base to the msngr chat service.

** Shares pare gains to trade up 8.3 pct at 0733 GMT.

** Biggest daily rise for stock since 10 September.

** Currently up 195 pct in last year. (RM://joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)