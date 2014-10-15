JP Morgan combines debt syndicate operations

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - JP Morgan has combined its debt syndicate operations into a single team called global syndicate run by Bob LoBue and Ryan O'Grady, according to a internal memo seen by IFR.

Global syndicate now incorporates a newly formed team combining the supranational, sovereign, and agency business which has been merged with covered bonds and financial institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa. This new set-up will be managed by Keith Price.

The securitised products business run by Andy Cherna is now part of global syndicate, as is Asia Pacific - which now includes Australian primary alongside the Hong Kong and Tokyo fixed income operations, led by Simon Crisp. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Anil Mayre, Julian Baker)