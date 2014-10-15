JP Morgan combines debt syndicate operations

LONDON, Oct 15 (IFR) - JP Morgan has combined its debt
syndicate operations into a single team called global syndicate
run by Bob LoBue and Ryan O'Grady, according to a internal memo
seen by IFR.
Global syndicate now incorporates a newly formed team
combining the supranational, sovereign, and agency business
which has been merged with covered bonds and financial
institutions in Europe, Middle East and Africa. This new set-up
will be managed by Keith Price.
The securitised products business run by Andy Cherna is now
part of global syndicate, as is Asia Pacific - which now
includes Australian primary alongside the Hong Kong and Tokyo
fixed income operations, led by Simon Crisp.
(Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by Anil Mayre, Julian
Baker)