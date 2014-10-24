Novo Nordisk gets U.S. subpoena related to Danish factory

Oct 24 Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the
world's biggest maker of insulin, said on Friday it had received
a U.S. subpoena requesting documents regarding potential
manufacturing issues at its giant Kalundborg facility in
Denmark.
The request came from the office of the U.S. Attorney for
the District of Massachusetts, the company said, adding that it
related to "certain production units".
"Novo Nordisk is cooperating fully with the U.S. Attorney in
this investigation. At this time, Novo Nordisk cannot determine
or predict the outcome of this matter or assess the consequences
thereof," it said.
"In addition, the company cannot predict how long the
investigation will take or when it will be able to provide
additional information."
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Bergin)