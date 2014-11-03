INSIGHT-How the wheels came off for Sanofi's CEO

(Repeats story first issued on Nov 2)
By Noëlle Mennella and Carolyn Cohn
PARIS/LONDON Nov 2 Chris Viehbacher speaks
plainly. "We had somewhat of a mess in Brazil," he told
financial analysts in August 2013, "so that's why I decided to
change management."
Fifteen months later he has gone the same way as the
Brazilian employees he sacked so decisively - fired as chief
executive of French drugmaker Sanofi at a dawn board
meeting, with the "mess in Brazil" cited as one of the reasons.
Investors were stunned, having hitherto seen the affable
German-Canadian as one of the best in the business, despite some
setbacks and a tough few years for the drugs industry worldwide.
The whirlwind week began on Monday Oct. 27 with a leaked
letter to the board, dated Sept. 4, in which Viehbacher wrote of
rumours of a plot against him at board level and demanded
clarity. On Tuesday he presented quarterly results.
"We had a conference call and questions were asked about his
position but he was being reassuring," said Andrea Williams,
European fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.
"Then at 8 AM on Wednesday he was gone. There was no
opportunity for shareholders to say they did not want him to
go."
In truth, Viehbacher's downfall was a rather more slow-burn
affair. This is the story of how the high-flying former
GlaxoSmithKline executive fell out with members of his
board - to a point where they were plotting to replace him, only
to find their hand forced by the leaked letter.
Viehbacher declined to be interviewed for this article.
The other main player in the saga is Serge Weinberg, a
stalwart of the French business establishment who joined the
board after Viehbacher's 2008 arrival. Weinberg became chairman
in 2010, and now has to steer Sanofi until a successor is found.
According to the account Weinberg gave to analysts last
week, board patience with the style and the substance of the
Viehbacher regime was already wearing thin when the CEO was
explaining the Brazilian issue back in August 2013. The problem
involved local managers overestimating demand, leading to an
inventory build-up that ultimately had to be written off.
"The execution focus was not sufficient," Weinberg said. "As
you probably remember, 2013 was not very satisfying from that
point of view." Attempts to reach Weinberg for further
explanation were unsuccessful.
In the same August presentation, Viehbacher delivered a poor
set of second quarter results. Sanofi had undershot investor
expectations for the second successive quarter and was cutting
its forecasts for the full year 2013. The company would go on to
miss forecasts again with its third quarter figures in October,
warning a second time on annual earnings.
WARNING FROM BOARD MEMBERS
On the matter of style, according to a source familiar with
the meetings, Viehbacher was warned last year by at least two
board members to be more diplomatic in negotiations over French
job cuts that were part of a restructuring of the company's
research and development operations.
His forthright and single-minded style had helped him see
through the transformational $20 billion takeover of U.S.-based
Genzyme in 2011. But it was proving less effective with powerful
French unions and a government that was sensitive about
unemployment.
"Chris's management style was not adequate," Weinberg said
on the call with analysts. He stressed that the board's
decision to fire Viehbacher had been unanimous.
By February 2014, though, there was still no sign outside
Sanofi of the rumblings of discontent on its board.
Quarterly profits came in above expectations, even though
earnings for the full year 2013 were down 9.6 percent.
Investors had hoped for more than the 4 to 7 percent
earnings growth promised for this year, but they understood that
drugmakers worldwide were struggling with patent expiries and
cutbacks in healthcare spending by European governments.
In the search for growth, Sanofi's focus on diabetes, rare
diseases, emerging markets, over-the-counter treatments, animal
health and generics seemed to make sense.
But Viehbacher wanted to get more out of Sanofi. He set to
looking for ways to upgrade the growth profile of its portfolio
by jettisoning older drugs - those that will deliver falling
revenue over the coming years.
Many of those products are made in France, with the
inevitable implications for French jobs.
According to chairman Weinberg, Viehbacher and the board
already knew at this stage about another blow that was to hit
the company - a sharp drop in U.S. revenues from its diabetes
drug Lantus, which goes off patent in 2015.
Investors did not hear about the issue until Tuesday of last
week when a wounded CEO presented third quarter 2014 results,
just 24 hours before he was fired.
Perhaps dismissive of the warnings from board members about
the sensitivity of French job cuts, or perhaps mindful of them,
Viehbacher decided not to tell his board about the review of its
portfolio of older drugs. Then it leaked into the press in the
summer.
This might have been the tipping point for Weinberg, who
cited the issue as an example of Viehbacher's poor communication
with the board, and said he had begun discussions about
replacing him around that same time.
Viehbacher told Reuters just before he was fired that the
review had never become an actual project, and so there had been
no need to share it. One investor said that might have been
unwise.
"As CEO, do not try to sell an $8 billion drug portfolio
without informing your board, if you want to keep your job!"
said Geir Lode, head of Hermes Global Equities.
LANTUS WOES
Weinberg also laid the blame for the Lantus problems at
Viehbacher's feet. "It was clear in the beginning of the year
that we had an issue that needed to be fixed", he said.
"It appears that our sales force management on Lantus in the
U.S. could have been better. I don't want to elaborate more on
this but, clearly, we have not been as good as we should have in
managing our sales force on this market."
Another issue that surfaced around the same time as the
mature products review was Viehbacher's move from Paris to
Boston, headquarters of Genzyme, and the heart of the biotech
industry. At the time, a spokesman cited family reasons.
Sanofi alternates with oil group Total as France's
biggest company by market value, and so the domicile abroad of
its CEO made headlines, but only for a few days.
On the phone to analysts last week, Weinberg appeared to
have difficulty saying whether it was a problem or not:
"So, of course, the (Boston move) decision was not an issue.
We were informed. We didn't have a discussion on this, we
understood the subject, but clearly, from a functional point of
view, it has probably made things a little bit more difficult,
although it is not a matter that has been counting in the
decision that we took."
But Viehbacher's relationship with Weinberg was by now bad.
"There was a lot of growling," said a source close to the board.
There remain plenty of unanswered questions, including why
Weinberg thought he could hunt for a replacement for Viehbacher
without fear he would find out, how the CEO's bombshell letter
stayed secret for almost two months, to what extent performance
or personality were the problem, and whether there are other as
yet unrevealed issues in the background.
For the moment, it looks like mismanagement all round.
"They all knew there was disagreement, and yet the whole
affair was allowed to reach the market with no plan B in place,"
said Philippe Soullier, head of management transition
consultants Valtus.
And the real test for Sanofi, shorn of its CEO of six years,
now lies ahead.
First of all, Weinberg needs to reassure the all-important
executive committee - the team of top bosses that reported
directly to Viehbacher. Nine out of 11 of them were appointed
under Viehbacher. "The team he put in place may well decide to
leave," said Alain Gilbert, co-chairman of medical business
strategy consultants Bionest.
And Weinberg must also take the stand in Viehbacher's place
on Nov. 20 to present the company's R&D day - ironically, being
held at the Genzyme headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts,
near Viehbacher's new U.S. home.
"The strategic direction of the company is now much more
uncertain," said Hermes' Lode. "Given the growth challenges
faced by the company, especially in the diabetes area, it is now
a much harder investment case."
(Additional reporting in Paris by Natalie Huet and Gwenaelle
Barzic, and in London by Ben Hirschler and Simon Jessop; Writing
by Andrew Callus; editing by Janet McBride)