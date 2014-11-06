Abengoa Yield seeks shelter in dollars after euro bond struggle

* Abengoa Yield dumps euros for dollars on debut bond

* European investors baulk at complex structure

* Company to now seek credit ratings

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Nov 6 (IFR) - Abengoa Yield has been forced to switch the currency on its debut bond deal to US dollars, after more than a week of struggling to sell an unrated euro deal to European investors.

The futile attempt to raise money in euros has been a steep learning curve for the company, underlining the importance of tapping the right investor base and having the support of the ratings agencies when marketing an unfamiliar structure.

Spanish clean energy company Abengoa holds just over 64% of US-listed Abengoa Yield plc, a YieldCo structure that farms off operating assets into a listed entity that is run for dividends. The remaining shares are publicly traded.

The debut bond is crucial for Abengoa Yield, as it is funding the first acquisition of assets from Abengoa. These are three renewable energy projects, consisting of two Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) plants in Spain and a wind farm in Uruguay.

The YieldCo had originally aimed to price a EUR200m five-year senior bond at the end of last week, after four days of investor meetings beginning on October 27.

While formal price talk was not given, a price whisper of 5.5% yield was floated to the market early last week, according to one investor. This was based on the view that Abengoa Yield should price 50bp inside Abengoa, whose five-year euro bond was bid around 6% at the time, as it has a stronger credit profile.

But European investors did not bite at these levels.

"That pricing is completely nuts," said one investor.

"The company is a bit of a black box, and you're essentially funding an intercompany transfer so who knows how much these assets are really worth?"

While Abengoa Yield's independent directors approved the sale, giving it greater transparency, many investors still baulked at the increasing complexity of Abengoa's structure.

Abengoa Yield is just one of many new funding vehicles the Spanish company has brought to the capital markets this year. Abengoa traditionally funded out of Abengoa SA, but in September it priced its debut bond out of Abengoa Greenfield, a new entity to finance the early stages of projects.

There are also more under the radar funding vehicles. In early August Greensill Capital, a reverse factoring SPV linked to Abengoa, priced a US$270m six-month bond at a yield of 5.75%.

"It feels like a constant shell game," said another investor. "Why is Greensill paying nearly 6% for just six-month money?"

SHIFTING SENTIMENT

Faced with an uphill struggle with European investors, Abengoa Yield management hastily arranged meetings with fixed-income investors in the US on Monday, according to a source with knowledge of the matter.

Late on Wednesday the company announced it was dumping its euro efforts for a US$255m five-year deal. The bond is now slated to price late on Thursday.

The source said that the deal's leads believe that US investors understand the YieldCo structure better than European accounts. But this has left many market participants asking why the company did not go to the dollar market in the first place?

The only other YieldCo to tap the high-yield bond market raised money in dollars, with NRG Yield Operating selling a Ba1/BB+ rated US$500m 10-year non-call five bond in July. The majority of Abengoa Yield's cash flows are also in dollars.

"My guess is that as European investors have been taking down Abengoa risk without asking too many questions, they thought it would have been an easy sell," said the source.

"But sentiment is shifting. I know at least one big hedge fund that recently closed their reasonably large long position in Abengoa and they are now considering going short."

A banker on the deal said that as Abengoa funds more favourably in euros it had expected the same at the YieldCo.

The decision to go to the euro market also stemmed from Abengoa Yield's reluctance to obtain a credit rating. A second banker on the deal said that Abengoa Yield had hoped for a similar rating to NRG Yield, but felt that the ratings agencies unfairly penalised it based on the credit quality of Abengoa.

Unrated deals are much more common in euros, and to switch to dollars Abengoa Yield has had to insert a 75bp coupon step-up if it does not obtain two credit ratings in the next 12-months.

The first banker on the deal said Abengoa Yield had always intended to get a credit rating next year, as it felt a longer operating history would improve its rating.

"The company has realised over the course of marketing how important ratings are to investors, however" he said.

Price talk is yet to emerge on the dollar deal, and the banker said that it will not necessarily price inside Abengoa's dollar bonds. Abengoa's five-year dollar bond is bid above 7%.

Joint bookrunners on the deal are Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, HSBC and Santander. Bank of America Merrill Lynch is lead-left bookrunner in charge of billing and delivery. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers and Sudip Roy)