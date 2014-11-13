BUZZ-Spirent Communications: Down on subdued Q3 revenue

** Shares in Spirent Communications Plc, a British telecoms testing provider down 2.6 pct after co says demand for its products and services dipped "sharply" in the U.S and China.

** Company reports marginal rise in Q3 revenue, merger activity delayed capex at customers, Spirent says.

** Analysts at UBS believe AT&T Inc remains the main headwind, unlikely to ease until mid 2015.

** "We believe that the weakness in Q3/Q4 remains primarily spending at AT&T (both directly for Spirent and the effect this has on spending at customers of Spirent's who also supply equipment to AT&T), UBS analysts said in a note.

** The analysts said AT&T's 2015 capex guidance was 14 pct lower, and commentary from other telecom equipment vendors suggested that recovery in spending unlikely until H2 of next year.

** Spirent said it expects the weak market conditions to continue for the rest of 2014, stock stuck near 5-year lows.