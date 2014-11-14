BUZZ-Julius Baer shares slide after trading statement

BRIEF-ABB CEO says European political uncertainty is dragging on the economy
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
** Julius Baer shares fall as much as 4.5 percent after publishing 10-month trading statement.
** Baer said assets under management rose to 285 billion Swiss francs ($294.79 billion) at the end of October, but Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Dirk Becker warns of the possible slowing pace of new cash.
** "Net new (money) was +5 percent YTD, after 6 percent in January-June, suggesting a slowdown in inflow momentum of around 4.5 percent between July and October," Becker writes in a note.
** One trader says the statement is in line with expectations and the fall is the result of profit taking after a recent rally.
** Between Oct. 16 and Nov. 13, Julius Baer's share price rose 17.2 percent.
** By 0927 GMT shares had pared losses but it is still the worst performing stock in the European banking sector index .
** Shares are down 1 percent YTD. (RM://joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* CEO Ulrich Spiesshofer says european political uncertainty having a dampening effect on economy
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.