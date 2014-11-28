Banks to arrange $1.5 bln loan for Egypt to repay foreign energy firms

CAIRO Nov 28 HSBC, National Bank of Egypt and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi will arrange a $1.5 billion
syndicated loan to Egypt's state oil company in order for the
country to pay back foreign energy companies, a statement from
the three banks said on Friday.
Each bank in the winning coalition will arrange $500 million
of the loan to the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation, which
will be repaid quarterly over three years, the statement said.
Egypt said two weeks ago that it plans to repay all of its
$4.9 billion debt to foreign oil and gas companies within six
months, a move it hopes will prompt them to boost exploration
and help ease the worst energy crunch in decades.
(Reporting By Nadia El Gowely; Writing By Shadi Bushra, editing
by David Evans)