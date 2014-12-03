Greenland parties in coalition talks, mining in focus

| COPENHAGEN
COPENHAGEN Dec 3 Greenland's two main parties,
who disagree on mining regulations that could impact foreign
investment, are in coalition talks following an election last
week, one of them said on Wednesday.
Greenland's 56,000 people voted on Friday in a snap election
called after an expenses scandal involving the former prime
minister Aleqa Hammond.
Results showed Siumut, which has formed every single
government in Greenland but one since 1979, won 34.3 percent of
the vote. Opposition party Inuit Ataqatigiit (IA) won 33.2
percent, Greenland's election website showed.
The closeness of the result means both parties have the same
number of seats in parliament -- 11 each out of 31 -- but with
more votes, Siumut, led by Kim Kielsen, has the right to start
coalition talks.
Polls had shown for weeks before the vote that IA leader
Sara Olsvig had a good chance of winning, representing a clean
break following accusations that Hammond used state money to pay
for hotels and flights for her family.
But analysts said Kielsen, who took over Siumut after the
October scandal, ran a strong campaign emphasising his
trustworthiness as an ex-policeman and focusing on specific
issues such as improving the fishing industry.
"I am expecting that talks will resume tomorrow," IA's
Olsvig said when asked about talks between her and the Siumut
party.
"I can't say anything in detail, except that we are still
talking and we are meeting again," she told Reuters by
telephone.
Local media had reported that the two parties met earlier
this week after a weekend of rest following Friday's election.
The most obvious sticking point between the two parties is
their stance on uranium mining, long banned before a Siumut-led
government lifted it last year. This paved the way for rare
earth mining projects because those are often associated with
the production of uranium as a byproduct.
Olsvig's party had rejected the lifting of the ban and
promised to reimpose it, but has been softer on the issue since.
"A Siumut-IA coalition would at this point be the best
governmental combination possible in the eyes of the foreign
investor community because it would convey a sense of
stability," said Mikaa Mered, chief editor of the POLARISK
Greenland Report.
However, a referendum on uranium mining has been on the
cards since the ban was lifted by a narrow parliamentary vote
last year.
Should a referendum occur, "the two party leaders may then
fight each other so hard that it would harm the country's
stability once more," Mered said.
See also
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Angus MacSwan)