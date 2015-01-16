版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 1月 16日 星期五 15:12 BJT

German bund futures rise after Swiss cap shock

LONDON Jan 16 German bund futures rose on Friday as investors parked money in top-rated bonds after Thursday's shock move by the Swiss National Bank to scrap its currency cap.

Bund futures opened 21 ticks higher at 157.65.

"People were caught off guard by the Swiss move and are just staying cautious," said one government bond trader.

Analysts said investors, frustrated by plummeting yields in Swiss bonds as the currency surged, may also be moving funds into other top-rated bonds like German Bunds, U.S. Treasuries and sterling. (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)
