New Issue- Morgan Stanley prices 1.5 bln euro 2025 bond

METALS-Copper steadies, China growth hopes boosted by cenbank support
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Morgan Stanley
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2025
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.809
Reoffer price 99.809
Spread 105 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps
Payment Date January 30, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), A- (S&P) &
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS1180256528
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* China c.bank shuffles market funding, injects medium term cash
WASHINGTON, May 12 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly is speaking with European officials on Friday to discuss threats to aviation and a possible expansion of a ban on in-cabin electronics larger than cellphones, U.S. and European officials said Friday.
* Valeritas holdings inc - continue to expect double digit revenue growth in 2017 with most of the growth occurring in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: