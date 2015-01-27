New Issue- Morgan Stanley prices 1.5 bln euro 2025 bond

Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Morgan Stanley

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date January 30, 2025

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.809

Reoffer price 99.809

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

Payment Date January 30, 2015

Lead Manager(s) Morgan Stanley

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), A- (S&P) &

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1180256528

