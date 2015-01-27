版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 28日 星期三 01:28 BJT

RPT-BRIEF-Mercedes-Benz to expand SUV production in the United States

(Repeats with no change to text to add link to PRNewswire statement)

Jan 27 Mercedes-Benz

* Says expanding suv production capacity in the United States

* Says AM General to make R-class in South Bend, Indiana

* Says to use freed-up capacity in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for M-Class, GL-Class, new GLE Coupe production Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐