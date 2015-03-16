版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 16日 星期一 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Tornos Holding swings to FY net profit of CHF 3.0 mln

March 16Tornos Holding AG :

* FY net profit of 3.0 million Swiss francs ($3 million); (2013: -35.6 million Swiss francs)

* In terms of the operating result, a profit of 2.8 million Swiss francs (2013: -32.7 million Swiss francs) was generated in FY

Source text - bit.ly/1BJ8gqy

Further company coverage:

($1 = 1.0052 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐