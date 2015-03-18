版本:
BRIEF-Highlight Event and Entertainment FY 2014 net income up to CHF 108,000

March 18 Highlight Event and Entertainment AG :

* FY 2014 consolidated net income 108,000 Swiss francs ($108,760) versus 96,000 Swiss francs year ago

* To propose no dividend for FY 2014

Source text: bit.ly/1DAMGbf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9930 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
