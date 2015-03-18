BRIEF-Highlight Event and Entertainment FY 2014 net income up to CHF 108,000

BRIEF-LifeWatch and BioTelemetry announce receipt of antitrust clearance
* LIFEWATCH AG AND BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCE RECEIPT OF ANTITRUST CLEARANCE
March 18 Highlight Event and Entertainment AG :
* FY 2014 consolidated net income 108,000 Swiss francs ($108,760) versus 96,000 Swiss francs year ago
* To propose no dividend for FY 2014
Source text: bit.ly/1DAMGbf Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9930 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 8 Durect Corp said on Monday it signed an up to $293 million deal with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG's Sandoz unit to develop and market Durect's experimental non-opioid pain relief therapy, posimir, in the United States.