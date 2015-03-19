BRIEF-Lufthansa Cargo says will make decision on first of five 777F options by Sept

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 Lufthansa Cargo :
* Finance exec says first months of 2015 positive, weak euro helps to support business
* Finance exec says sale process of time matters is underway at wish of other shareholder
* CEO Says Will Make Decision On First Of Five 777f Options by september
* CEO says business in jan was a bit restrained, feb was better, in line with forecasts for year
* Lufthansa cargo CEO says hopes to get investment for new freight centre approved this year but strikes not helping investment decisions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency