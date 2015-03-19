BRIEF-Lufthansa Cargo says will make decision on first of five 777F options by Sept

March 19 Lufthansa Cargo :

* Finance exec says first months of 2015 positive, weak euro helps to support business

* Finance exec says sale process of time matters is underway at wish of other shareholder

* CEO Says Will Make Decision On First Of Five 777f Options by september

* CEO says business in jan was a bit restrained, feb was better, in line with forecasts for year

* Lufthansa cargo CEO says hopes to get investment for new freight centre approved this year but strikes not helping investment decisions Further company coverage: (Reporting By Victoria Bryan)