LVMH's Bulgari confident of double-digit sales growth in 2015

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS, March 19 Bulgari is confident of double-digit sales growth in 2015 on a like-for-like basis, the head of luxury group LVMH's watch and jewellery making business Bulgari said on Thursday.
"We had a very good beginning of the year so all else remaining equal we think that we will do better this year than in 2014 with a double digit growth rate," Chief executive Jean-Christophe Babin told Reuters at the Baselworld watch and jewellery fair.
Bulgari is the world number-three watch and jewellery brand behind Richemont's Cartier and Tiffany.
LVMH does not publish actual growth rates for individual brands. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency