BRIEF-Ipopema funds decreases their stake in Orphee

UPDATE 2-Actelion drug fails trial, denting revenue potential
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
March 19 Orphee SA :
* Said on Wednesday that Ipopema Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych funds decreases their stake in the company to 31.2 percent from 35.45 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shares pare losses after falling more than 1 pct (Adds comment from analyst, shares)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Testing and inspection group SGS plans to buy back up to 250 million Swiss francs ($250.4 million) worth of its own shares, it said on Monday while posting an unexpected fall in full-year net profit.