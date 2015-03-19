版本:
BRIEF-Ipopema funds decreases their stake in Orphee

March 19 Orphee SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Ipopema Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych funds decreases their stake in the company to 31.2 percent from 35.45 percent Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

