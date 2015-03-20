BRIEF-TSB sees no 'red flags' to prevent Sabadell deal

BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
LONDON, March 20 SABADELL CHAIRMAN SAYS TSB WILL BECOME A MUCH MORE SERIOUS CHALLENGER IN UK MARKET AFTER TAKEOVER TSB CEO SAYS DOESN'T SEE ANY 'RED FLAGS' TO PREVENT SABADELL GETTING REGULATORY CLEARANCE FOR DEAL (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction