2015年 3月 20日

BRIEF-TSB sees no 'red flags' to prevent Sabadell deal

LONDON, March 20 SABADELL CHAIRMAN SAYS TSB WILL BECOME A MUCH MORE SERIOUS CHALLENGER IN UK MARKET AFTER TAKEOVER TSB CEO SAYS DOESN'T SEE ANY 'RED FLAGS' TO PREVENT SABADELL GETTING REGULATORY CLEARANCE FOR DEAL (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
