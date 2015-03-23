Trafigura defends traders against European capital regulations

LONDON, March 23 A crash in oil prices has once
again proven the resilience of trading houses and shown there is
no need to put them under strict capital requirement
regulations, research funded by trading house Trafigura
showed on Monday.
The report came as European authorities review a set of
regulations known as the Markets in Financial Instruments
Directive (Mifid II), which contains capital requirement
directive (CRD IV) aimed at cutting systemic risks across
equity, fixed income and commodity markets.
The research funded by Trafigura and written by Craig
Pirrong, professor at the University of Houston and a commodity
market expert, said that unlike major banks, traders posed no
systemic risks.
If Europe decides to slap new capital requirements on
trading houses, they would be forced to shrink and deleverage,
ultimately making commodity prices more expensive.
"There is little if any justification for subjecting
commodity trading firms to CRD IV," the research said. "This
would produce no material reduction in systemic risk, but would
increase the costs of commodity trading, to the detriment not
just of trading firms, but of the producers and consumers of
commodities."
Trafigura is one of the world's top five trading houses
alongside rivals such as Glencore, Vitol,
Mercuria and Gunvor.
The research noted commodities traders are much smaller than
banks and in times of crisis they generally do much better.
If trading houses were made subject of capital requirements,
they might be also forced to raise more money via equity to pay
down debt.
"Traders can very well rely on other mechanisms to serve the
markets without relying on the equity markets. It is simply
costly for them to raise equity," Pirrong said.
(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by David Holmes)