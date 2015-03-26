版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 26日 星期四 16:31 BJT

BRIEF-AS Abwicklung und Solar-Service AG i.L. revenue of EUR 0.9 mln for May 1 - Dec 31, 2014 period

March 26 AS Abwicklung und Solar-Service AG i.L. :

* Generated revenue of 0.9 million euros ($993,510) in the period May 1 to December 31, 2014

* Revenue in the period May 1 to December 31, 2014 of 0.9 million euros and EBIT of 2.8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
