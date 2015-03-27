版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 27日 星期五 16:09 BJT

BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank: Cantonal Court of Glarus approves liability claims against former directors and officers

March 27Glarner Kantonalbank :

* Announced on Thursday Cantonal Court of Glarus approved the liability claims against former directors and officers of Glarner Kantonalbank (including former external auditors) in the amount of approximately 16 million Swiss francs ($16.52 million)

($1 = 0.9687 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
