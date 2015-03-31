BRIEF-Gottex Fund Management FY 2014 net revenues decrease to $29.4 mln

GRAPHIC-Power shift in Swiss finance with insurers set to overtake banks
ZURICH, May 11 Switzerland's financial centre is in the midst of a power shift.
March 31 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :
* Said on Monday FY 2014 gross revenues were $33.3 million compared to $46.4 million in 2013
* FY 2014 net revenues of $29.4 million (2013: $39.4 million)
* Said group is targeting to be operationally profitable by Q4 2015
* Said proposed no dividend for FY 2014
MILAN, May 11 Generali is looking to buy portfolio management teams to expand its asset management operations and its fee-based business after reporting a 9 percent fall in first-quarter profit on Thursday.
ZURICH, May 11 Zurich Insurance is well on track to deliver on its 2017-2019 targets after a strong start to the year despite a larger-than-expected impact from a February change to British reserving rates, it said on Thursday.