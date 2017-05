April 1 Sandpiper Digital Payments AG :

* Said on Tuesday Cornelius Boersch has exceeded thresholds of 3 pct and 5 pct through acquisition of shares in Sandpiper Digital Payments AG

* Said number of shares held is 14,132,024 shares, representing 9.3 pct of company share capital

