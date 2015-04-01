BRIEF-IPO SA plans reverse merger with Florida Investments Corp

UPDATE 8-Oil dives 5 pct; OPEC looks unlikely to deepen output cuts
April 1 IPO SA (Clean Technologies SA) :
* Said on Tuesday that it plans reverse merger transaction with Florida Investments Corp, based in Tampa, US
* Extraordinary shareholders meeting resolved to change company's name to Florida Investments SA, on March 30
* On next extraordinary meeting shareholder will resolve upon issue of new shares to shareholders of Florida Investments Corp, under the reverse merger transaction
* As a result of transaction, Florida Investments Corp, via company under new name of Florida Investments SA, will be listed on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange
* The reverse merger is expected to be completed in next few weeks
* Florida Investments Corp is a real estate investment company
* Plans to extend its operations to real estate market in Florida, US
* Trade union organisations have appointed Glenn Edlund, Maria Herbertsson and Anders Holger-Nilsson as board members
* Roku inc - twitter live streaming video channel now available on roku devices; premium video content available starting may 4