版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 2日 星期四 14:45 BJT

BRIEF-HBM Healthcare Investments: NAV per share of CHF 140.60 as at March 31

April 2 HBM Healthcare Investments AG :

* Said on Wednesday net asset value (NAV) per share of 140.60 Swiss francs ($146) as at 31 March 2015

* Said is expecting a consolidated net profit in excess of 255 million Swiss francs for 2014/2015 financial year just ended

Source text - bit.ly/19LSUaU

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9627 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

