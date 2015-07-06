版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 6日 星期一 16:36 BJT

TABLE-CPC Blend crude revised loading plan for July 2015

MOSCOW, July 6 Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC) will reduce CPC Blend
CPC-E crude exports in July to 3.174 million tonnes from 3.279 million tonnes in
preliminary loading plan, says the document, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
    For CPC Blend July preliminary loading plan click on - 
    The CPC pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other
fields, to the sea terminal near Novorossiysk.
    CPC Blend normally is shipped in 85,000-tonne and 135,000-tonne cargoes.
    The major shareholders of CPC are Russia with 24 percent, Kazakhstan with 19 percent
and Chevron  with 15 percent stake.
    Following is a revised loading plan for CPC Blend CPC-E for the month of July:    
 SLOT  COMPANY/PRODUCER                                      LOADING WINDOW   VOL (tonnes)
    1  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       01-02            135,500
    2  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       02-03             90,000
    3                                                               -                 -   
    4  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       04-05            135,500
    5  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)                     05-06             85,000
    6  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       06-07             90,000
    7  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       07-08            135,500
    8  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)                     08-09             85,000
    9  Trumpet                                                    09-10             90,000
   10  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       10-11             90,000
   11  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       11-12            135,500
   12  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)                     12-13             87,000
   13  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       13-14            135,500
   14  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)                     14-15             85,000
   15  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       15-16            180,000
   16  Trumpet                                                    16-17             90,000
   17  Combined loading slot, of which:                           17-18             80,050
       Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP)                                  65,000
       South Oil                                                                    15,050
   18  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)                     18-19             85,000
   19  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       19-20            135,500
   20  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)                     20-21             87,000
   21  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       21-22             90,000
   22  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       22-23            135,500
   23  Trumpet                                                    23-24             90,000
   24  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)                     24-25             85,000
   25  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       25-26            135,500
   26  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)                     26-27             85,000
   27  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       27-28            135,500
   28  Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO)                     28-29             85,000
   29  Tengizchevroil (TCO)                                       29-30            135,500
   30  Trumpet                                                    30-31             80,100
   31  Combined loading slot, of which:                           31-01             80,000
       Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP)                                  24,000
       Kazakhoil Aktobe (KOA)                                                       23,000
       Maten Petroleum                                                              33,000
       TOTAL:                                                                    3,174,150
 
 (Gleb Gorodynkin, Alla Afanasyeva)

