TABLE-CPC Blend crude revised loading plan for July 2015

MOSCOW, July 6 Caspian pipeline consortium (CPC) will reduce CPC Blend
CPC-E crude exports in July to 3.174 million tonnes from 3.279 million tonnes in
preliminary loading plan, says the document, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.
For CPC Blend July preliminary loading plan click on -
The CPC pipeline connects the Tengiz field in Kazakhstan, and a number of other
fields, to the sea terminal near Novorossiysk.
CPC Blend normally is shipped in 85,000-tonne and 135,000-tonne cargoes.
The major shareholders of CPC are Russia with 24 percent, Kazakhstan with 19 percent
and Chevron with 15 percent stake.
Following is a revised loading plan for CPC Blend CPC-E for the month of July:
SLOT COMPANY/PRODUCER LOADING WINDOW VOL (tonnes)
1 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 01-02 135,500
2 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 02-03 90,000
3 - -
4 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 04-05 135,500
5 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 05-06 85,000
6 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 06-07 90,000
7 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 07-08 135,500
8 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 08-09 85,000
9 Trumpet 09-10 90,000
10 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 10-11 90,000
11 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 11-12 135,500
12 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 12-13 87,000
13 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 13-14 135,500
14 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 14-15 85,000
15 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 15-16 180,000
16 Trumpet 16-17 90,000
17 Combined loading slot, of which: 17-18 80,050
Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP) 65,000
South Oil 15,050
18 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 18-19 85,000
19 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 19-20 135,500
20 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 20-21 87,000
21 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 21-22 90,000
22 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 22-23 135,500
23 Trumpet 23-24 90,000
24 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 24-25 85,000
25 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 25-26 135,500
26 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 26-27 85,000
27 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 27-28 135,500
28 Karachaganak Petroleum Operating (KPO) 28-29 85,000
29 Tengizchevroil (TCO) 29-30 135,500
30 Trumpet 30-31 80,100
31 Combined loading slot, of which: 31-01 80,000
Kazmunaigas Exploration Production (KMG EP) 24,000
Kazakhoil Aktobe (KOA) 23,000
Maten Petroleum 33,000
TOTAL: 3,174,150
(Gleb Gorodynkin, Alla Afanasyeva)