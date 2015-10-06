Spot FX trading on Thomson Reuters platforms drops from 5-mth high

LONDON Oct 6 Daily spot trading volumes on
foreign exchange platforms run by Thomson Reuters fell more than
8 percent in September from a month ago, the company said on
Tuesday, as some of the volatility created by China's yuan
devaluation waned.
The numbers from the New York-listed company also
showed the total daily volumes across all types of trading,
including swaps, forwards and options, inched up to $365 billion
from $364 billion the previous month, but down from $418 billion
in September 2014.
Average daily spot trading dropped to $109 billion in
September, retreating from a five-month high of $119 billion in
August, and down 24.3 percent from the same month last year when
volumes surged due to the uncertainty generated from a
referendum in Scotland.
Volumes jumped in August this year after China shocked
markets by devaluing its currency and triggered worries about a
global slowdown. That forced many investors to unwind risky
trades funded in the low-yielding yen and the euro and seek
safety in more liquid assets like German Bunds and Treasuries.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)