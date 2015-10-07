Investors must get realistic on returns in sluggish markets -Blackrock

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 7 The most challenging global market
environment in years will see annual investment returns slashed
to just 4-5 percent over the next five years, strategists at
investment firm Blackrock said on Wednesday.
The high degree of uncertainty surrounding global growth and
policymaking also means investors should diversify as much as
possible and be nimble enough to reduce their exposure to risky
assets when needed, it said.
Sara Morgan, managing director of diversified strategies at
Blackrock, said the S&P 500 index's average annual real return
of 14 percent over the last five years will not be repeated over
the next five. Instead, investors should expect 4-5 percent.
"The last few years were all about 'how do I capture the
upside', but now it's 'how do I protect the downside'," Morgan
told a press briefing at Blackrock headquarters in London's
financial district. "You're going to have to make your assets
work so much harder."
Blackrock is the world's largest asset manager, with over $4
trillion of assets under its wing.
Morgan and her colleagues have reduced their equity exposure
and bought 30-year U.S. Treasury bonds in recent weeks as the
tremors from China, emerging economies and commodity markets
have rippled across all markets.
They have also dipped into the derivatives market to protect
themselves against sharp swings in equity markets, and expect
volatility to remain high. If market and economic conditions
deteriorate further, they will extend this strategy further.
But they are optimistic on the outlook for the global
economy, and therefore confident that markets can ride out the
volatility. Global recession, as forecast by economists at U.S.
bank Citi, is not Blackrock's central scenario.
"We're at a very uncertain juncture ... but things aren't as
bad as people think," said Pierre Sarrau, deputy chief
investment officer of multi-asset strategies at Blackrock.
He and his team are buying European equities, favouring
Italian stocks in particular through buying call options.
Call options are a bet on an asset rising in price, giving
the holder the option, but not the obligation, to buy at an
agreed price in the future.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)