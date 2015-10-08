BRIEF-THERAMetrics announces new, radical restructuring plan

Oct 8THERAMetrics Holding AG :
* Announces new and radical restructuring plan
* Approves comprehensive restructuring plan designed to
rapidly and substantially reduce cash needs of the company
* Plan includes drastic and immediate headcount reductions,
consolidation of historically decentralized functions, and sale
of real estate
* Board of directors has asked management to approach
certain potential investors, including company's major
shareholders, to negotiate terms of possible cash contribution,
which would fund aforementioned plan
* Board has set a final deadline at Oct. 16 for securing the
necessary financial commitments
* If company fails to secure financial resources necessary
to carry out this plan, board of directors will consider its
remaining options, which include the winding down of operations
and, as last resort, bankruptcy
Source text: bit.ly/1jPmVfG
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)