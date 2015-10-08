版本:
2015年 10月 8日

BRIEF-Gerresheimer cfo says~ started marketing schuldschein with initial volume of 250 million eur on oct. 1

* Ceo says~ expects to complete disposal of glass-tubing business to corning in november

* Gerresheimer cfo says~ started marketing schuldschein with initial volume of 250 million eur on oct. 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

