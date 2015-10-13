版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 13日 星期二 18:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sainsbury's says contract prevents Burnley from joining Asda for 12 months

Oct 13 Sainsbury's

* Says contract prevents Roger Burnley from joining Asda for 12 months Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

