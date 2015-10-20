版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 20日

BRIEF-GAM Holding assets under management down at CHF 119.5 billion as of Sept. 30

Oct 20 GAM Holding AG :

* Investment management assets under management of 72.4 billion Swiss francs ($75.72 billion) as of Sept. 30, down 1.5 pct from June 30

* Private labelling assets under management as of Sept. 30 of 47.1 billion Swiss francs, down 7.1 pct from June 30

* Is confident that execution of its strategic plan and group's strong and differentiated product line-up will enable firm to meet these challenges and deliver attractive long-term growth for shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9561 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
