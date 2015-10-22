BRIEF-Blackstone to sell 3.4 percent of Gecina - bookrunner

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
Oct 22 Blackstone
* Plans to sell 3.4 percent of ordinary share capital of gecina - bookrunner
* Deutsche Bank is acting as sole bookrunner
* Gevrey Investissement, an entity partly owned by certain real estate funds managed or advised by affiliates of Blackstone, is looking to sell up to 2,141,924 shares
* The Placing will be carried out by means of an accelerated private placement to institutional investors inside and outside France
* A lock-up of 60 days has been granted by Gevrey Investissement in respect of the remaining stake it holds on behalf of Blackstone, subject to certain carve-outs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Emiliano Mellino)
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.