BUZZ-View from the buyside: AllianzGI buys more GlaxoSmithKline

** Simon Gergel, CIO UK equities at Allianz Global
Investors, has been topping up holdings in GlaxoSmithKline
after dramatic reshape of its portfolio
** GSK a contrarian buy: majority of market participants
lukewarm, with co having disappointed on earnings for some time
mainly because key drugs Zantac and Advair pressured and new
drugs pipeline not come through as quickly as expected
** Of 32 analysts, 21 rate stock 'Hold', 4 'Sell', and just
seven at 'Buy'/'Strong Buy', StarMine shows (shares -11% YTD)
** Game changer: series of asset swaps with Novartis
(announced April 2014) to enable cos to bolster best
businesses, exit weaker ones
** GSK, which has sold its immuno-oncology products as part
of swap (but kept R&D) can focus more on consumer health and
vaccines -- broader franchises, more easily defendable, with
higher barriers to entry and greater longevity, PM says
** Sees stock as quite cheap -- but necessary to look beyond
the next year or two as still lot of duplication with Novartis.
Has high divi yield -- 5.8%
** PM added to long-term holding in GSK over summer
