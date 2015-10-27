BRIEF-Alibaba Group Holding reports qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

Oct 27 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd :
* Qtrly revenue RMB22,171 million ($3,488 million), an
increase of 32 percent year-over-year
* Qtrly non-GAAP free cash flow RMB13,624 million (US$2,144
million)
* Qtrly non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57; qtrly earnings
per share/ADS $1.40
* GMV transacted on china retail marketplaces RMB713 billion
(US$112 billion) in quarter, up 28 percent year-over-year
* Mobile GMV accounted for 62% of total GMV transacted on
China retail marketplaces in quarter
* Qtrly mobile revenue RMB10,520 million (US$1,655 million),
up 183 percent year-on-year
* Mobile monthly active users (maus) in quarter 346 million,
up 59 percent
