BRIEF-Pharming Group 9M net loss narrows to 5.9 mln euros

Oct 28 Pharming Group NV :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 3.3 million euros ($3.6 million)
versus 1.3 million euros previous year
* Q3 operating loss is 3.0 million euros versus a loss of
4.3 million euros a year ago
* Net loss decreased by 13.0 million euros to 5.9 million
euros in first nine months of 2015 (first nine months 2014: 18.9
million euros)
* Total cash and cash equivalents (including restricted
cash) increased by 0.7 million euros from 34.4 million euros at
end of 2014 to 35.1 million euros at end of September 2015
* No financial guidance for 2015 is provided
($1 = 0.9064 euros)
