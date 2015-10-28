BRIEF-Fiat Chrysler considering larger SUV to benefit from low gasoline prices

Oct 28 Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Sergio
Marchionne told analysts in a post-results conference call:
* company considering building large SUV to take advantage
of market during low gasoline prices
* renewal of pickup truck RAM lineup gives chance to
increase production, playing into gains in U.S. market
* product plans will not change due to costs of U.S. labour
pact
* cost of U.S. labour contract not as high as $2 billion
over four years as some have said; higher labour costs can be
recouped in part by efficiency gains
* North America margins of 7 percent "doable" in Q4, not
sure about 2016
(Reporting by Milan newsroom)