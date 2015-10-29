版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Lonza sees 2015 sales growth, core EBIT growth above 5 pct

Oct 29 Lonza Group AG

* Lonza reports positive momentum in q3 and continues path of stabilization

* Continued positive momentum in q3 led to healthy overall company performance

* Specialty ingredients (lsi) and pharma&biotech (lpb) both contributed to successful outcomes in q3

* Overall currency impact in q3 was well balanced between strong us dollar benefiting lpb and weak euro affecting lsi

* Financial situation remains robust as we continue our path of stabilization

* Lonza is confident that it will deliver sales growth in 2015

* Is planning for core ebit growth of above 5% as a result of portfolio optimizations and further operational productivity improvements

* Ongoing enhancements of worldwide production network are expected to lead to a further improved core ronoa of above 15% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐