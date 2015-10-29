版本:
BRIEF-VP Bank successfully completes share buyback programme

Oct 29 VP Bank AG :

* Said on Wednesday successfully completes share buyback programme

* Repurchased 298,442 bearer shares and 10,200 registered shares

