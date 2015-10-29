BRIEF-VP Bank successfully completes share buyback programme

BRIEF-SFS Group strengthens its operations in Switzerland
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
Oct 29 VP Bank AG :
* Said on Wednesday successfully completes share buyback programme
* Repurchased 298,442 bearer shares and 10,200 registered shares
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow 2 percent in 2017 in case of no external shocks like a new fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.