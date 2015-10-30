BRIEF-Castle Private Equity gives details of share buyback, announces new share buyback

Oct 30 Castle Private Equity Ltd :
* Said on Thursday in total, 28,249,267 put options have
been exercised; 2,354,105 registered shares tendered correspond
to 7.03 pct of the share capital and voting rights
* Every 12 put options entitled shareholders to tender one
registered share at the exercise price of 20.00 Swiss francs
($20.21)
* Net purchase price to be paid on Nov. 2
* Decides to launch new share buyback programme to start on
Nov. 2; maximum of 992,295 registered shares to be purchased for
cancellation purposes
Source text: bit.ly/1PU7L6b
