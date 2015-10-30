BRIEF-Perma-Fix Medical announces change in shareholding structure

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Perma-Fix Medical SA :
* Said on Thursday that following the registration of the company's capital increase via issue of 71,429 series F shares, Digirad Corporation acquired 5.40 percent stake in Perma-Fix Medical
* Prior to the transaction, Digirad Corporation did not own any shares of the company
* The company informed on allotment of series F shares on July 27 [ID: nFWN107032]
* Following the registration of the company's capital increase, Perma-Fix Envirinmental Services Inc has its stake lowered in Perma-Fix Medical to 60.54 percent from 64 percent
* The number of shares of Perma-Fix Medical held by Perma-Fix Envirinmental Services Inc has not changed and amounts to 800,000 shares
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.