BRIEF-Shire sees some "small" synergies from Dyax deal already in 2016

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Shire management tells reporters :
* Shire CFO says will probably see some small synergies in 2016 from Dyax deal, depending on exact timing of close
* CEO says Dyax deal will have to get FTC clearance and have been preparing for that review
* Uses large, well-known specialty pharmacies to distribute products but has no ownership stakesFurther company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.