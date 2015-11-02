版本:
BRIEF-Shire sees some "small" synergies from Dyax deal already in 2016

Nov 2 Shire management tells reporters :

* Shire CFO says will probably see some small synergies in 2016 from Dyax deal, depending on exact timing of close

* CEO says Dyax deal will have to get FTC clearance and have been preparing for that review

* Uses large, well-known specialty pharmacies to distribute products but has no ownership stakesFurther company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)

