公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 3日 星期二

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-BRIEF-Innoveox signs 8 year deal with Sorinco in Canada

(Corrects deal terms on headline and bullets after company issued corrected press release)

Nov 2 Innoveox SA :

* Signs 8 year deal with Sorinco in Canada

* Deal with Sorinco worth about 3 million euros ($3.3 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9077 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

