BRIEF-Norbert Dentressangle Q3 revenue up 16.1 pct at 1.38 bln euros

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Norbert Dentressangle SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 1.38 billion euros ($1.50 billion)versus 1.19 billion euros a year ago
* 9-month revenue 4.03 billion, up 19.3 pct

* 9-month revenue 4.03 billion, up 19.3 pct
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.