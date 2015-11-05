版本:
BRIEF-Norbert Dentressangle Q3 revenue up 16.1 pct at 1.38 bln euros

Nov 5 Norbert Dentressangle SA :

* Reports Q3 revenue of 1.38 billion euros ($1.50 billion)versus 1.19 billion euros a year ago

* 9-month revenue 4.03 billion, up 19.3 pct

