BRIEF-Dufry says now holds 96.67 pct of World Duty Free shares

UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
Nov 10 Dufry AG :
* Said on Monday Dufry Financial Services BV confirms that the requests of sale have been performed in relation to 2,628,140 Residual Shares equal to approximately 15.76 pct of the share capital of World Duty Free S.p.A.
* Now holds 96.67 pct of the corporate capital of World Duty Free
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.