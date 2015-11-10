版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 16:28 BJT

BRIEF-Vodafone will take decision on India IPO in next fiscal year

Nov 10 Vodafone CEO says on a call with reporters:

* Ceo says clear agenda on part of deutsche telekom and bt to reduce competition in europe

* Ceo says ec needs to look at risks of former incumbents creating new monopolies

* Ceo says focus is access and infrastructure rather than content after end of liberty talks

* Ceo says will take decision on india ipo sometime in next year, not this fiscal year Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐