BRIEF-Vodafone will take decision on India IPO in next fiscal year

Nov 10 Vodafone CEO says on a call with reporters:

* Ceo says clear agenda on part of deutsche telekom and bt to reduce competition in europe

* Ceo says ec needs to look at risks of former incumbents creating new monopolies

* Ceo says focus is access and infrastructure rather than content after end of liberty talks

* Ceo says will take decision on india ipo sometime in next year, not this fiscal year