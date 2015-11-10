BRIEF-Vodafone will take decision on India IPO in next fiscal year

Nov 10 Vodafone CEO says on a call with reporters:
* Ceo says clear agenda on part of deutsche telekom and bt to reduce competition in europe
* Ceo says ec needs to look at risks of former incumbents creating new monopolies
* Ceo says focus is access and infrastructure rather than content after end of liberty talks
* Ceo says will take decision on india ipo sometime in next year, not this fiscal year Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)
更多 公司新闻(英文)
Two China real estate consultancies halt monthly home price data
BEIJING, Jan 20 At least two major Chinese private providers of home price data have stopped publishing the figures, at a time when economists are split whether the red-hot property market will remain a driver of the economy in 2017.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains