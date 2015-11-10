版本:
BRIEF-ACRON HELVETIA II Immobilien to delist from BX Bern Exchange

Nov 10 ACRON HELVETIA II Immobilien AG :

* Sells its investment property, the hotel property Steigenberger Alpenhotel and Spa, Gstaad-Saanen

* Total proceeds of sale of 26.26 million Swiss francs ($26.09 million)

* Announces liquidation and delisting of shares from BX Bern Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0067 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

