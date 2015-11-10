版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 11日 星期三 03:10 BJT

BRIEF-Lufthansa still has to cancel 930 flights on Wed

Nov 10 Deutsche Lufthansa Ag

* Lufthansa says still has to cancel 930 flights on wed (not domestic)

* Lufthansa reiterates ready for talks with cabin crew union if they first end strike Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Frankfurt Newsroom)

